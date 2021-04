East Grand Forks Boys’ Hockey’s Season Ends in State Semifinals

Lost to Gentry, 5-3

ST PAUL, Minn — East Grand Forks Boys’ Hockey’s season came to an end Friday afternoon after a loss to Gentry Academy, 5-3.

The Green Wave came out strong with a 2-0 lead with a goal from Jaksen Panzer then had a 3-2 lead heading into the third, but the Stars scored three unanswered goalsĀ down the stretch.

EGF finishes the season with a 14-9 record and having their seven game win streak snapped.