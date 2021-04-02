Hinze Becomes First Bison Volleyball Player Since 2010 To Win Freshman Of Year

The freshman out of Osseo, Minnesota led the conference in kills per game (3.8)

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – NDSU Volleyball’s season is done but the news surrounding the team’s season wasn’t. In her first year with the herd, Ali Hinze took home Summit League Freshman of The Year, becoming the first time a bison to do so in eleven years.

The Osseo Minnesota native led the conference with just under four kills a game, wracked up a team-high 237 on the season. The All-Summit League team member had the 2nd most digs, blocks, and service aces for Jen Lopez’s squad. Her signature game came on march 13th against Omaha when Hinze registered 22 kills and 23 digs, the first 20-20 by a bison in over a decade. She also finished the season with the fourth most points per set in conference play.