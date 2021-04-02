Play Of The Week Nominees: April 2nd

Fergus Falls and Nevis battle for the latest Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – With Minnesota winter high school sports winding down, so are the chances to see plays on the court and ice. Thankfully, two boys basketball games provided a pair of shots on the court.

The first came from the Class 8AA boys championship game between Fergus Falls and Perham. The Otters got a boost from 7’0 senior Chance Fazio on a few layups, one of which was a spin-reverse. He helped Fergus to the 10-point win.

On Wednesday, in the Class A. Boys State Quarterfinals between the Nevis and Hancock, the Tigers’ Jack McNamee fended off tight defense to sink an off-balanced layup.

The two plays are comparable but only one can win. Cast your vote on @KVRRSports’ twitter poll by Monday afternoon.