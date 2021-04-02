Rashod Bateman Impresses at Minnesota’s Pro Day

Ran 4.39 40 yard dash

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — After opting out of the final two games of the Gopher football season this fall to train for the NFL Draft receiver Rashod Bateman returned to Minnesota for his pro day and impressed for the 31 NFL teams who were in attendance.

Going in there were questions about Bateman’s speed and that all changed running a 4.39 40-yard dash. The accolades in the Minnesota uniform speak for themselves being Big Ten receiver of the year and an all-Big Ten first team selection in 2019.

He’ll look to be the second Gopher receiver drafted in back to back seasons as Tyler Johnson went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round last year.

“Compete and ran fast. I got a chance to prove that I ran fast. I’m proud of myself and worked extremely hard this off-season doing it all the right way,” Bateman said. “I’ve played football my whole life. This is just an evaluation. Everyone game I played, practice I did, was being evaluated. There is no difference. Were just taking another step since becoming a freshman. I’m excited for it and I was quick out there. I was comfortable and had fun. I got a chance to compete and that’s what I got to do. Having a good time.”

Bateman is a projected first round draft pick and would be the highest gopher receiver drafted since Eric Decker.