Two more arrested in West Fargo shooting

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Two more people have been arrested in connection to the March 21 shooting in West Fargo that occurred in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue E.

Jahmond Walker, of Glyndon, Minn. was arrested in Hibbing, Minn. on charges of aggravated assault.

Twenty-one-year-old Leotis McGee Jr. of Fargo was arrested by the Marshals Service in Minneapolis on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Both suspects are awaiting extradition to North Dakota.

Garrett Harm Morin of Moorhead and Deonta David Taylor of Fargo were arrested and charged last week with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Police say the investigation remains open.