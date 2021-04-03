Cobbers Off To Best Start Since 2015

Through their first ten games, Concordia Baseball's seven wins are the most in six years

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – It only made sense that it was it was fairly hot today for Concordia baseball’s game because that’s the start the Cobbers are off this season. They split a double header with Hamline in the opening weekend of conference play, taking the 2nd game thanks in part to three runs in the 3rd and 4th. Through 10 games, the seven wins for Chris Coste’s squad are tied for the 3rd most wins in the M.I.A.C. overall. They travel to Jamestown on Monday then host a pair against Saint John’s on Wednesday…