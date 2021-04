Force Fall To Lancers; Western Conference Standings Tighten

Fargo dropped games to Omaha over the weekend after heading in tied for 1st place in the conference

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Fargo Force fell to the Omaha Lancers, 4-3, on Saturday evening. It’s their fourth loss in a row and sixth in the last seven games.

They visit Omaha on Friday.