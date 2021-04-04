Warroad Girls Run To Semis Powered By Seamless Line Combination Changes

Assistant coach Stephanie Erickson believes the Warriors were able to adapt to playing on different lines throughout the season

WARROAD, MINN (KVRR) – Warroad Girls Hockey had their 15-game winning streak snapped in the semifinals when Proctor-Hermantown beat them 3-1. However, assistant coach Stephanie Erickson believes all signs point to a good road ahead because it’s a predominantly young team. Through their (20-2) season, two Warriors finished in top 10 most assists and team as a whole was fifth in goals scored and allowed per game. The stats are impressive but there was something else about this year that caught Erickson’s eye.

“It was really good,” she said. “I was thinking about that the other day because we switched our lines around a lot and it didn’t even matter. They could play. They could play with each other. They could play with technically someone who’s on the first line and they could play with someone on the third line and that was really cool to see that most of the time the girls were really good and accepting about that and they were still happy going out there and playing. It was really fun to see that they could play with types of players and different skill levels to be able to still make it work.”

The Warriors graduate four seniors from this team.