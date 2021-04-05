Badger-Greenbush-Middle River Boys Basketball Looks to Continue to Make History at State Tournament

Gators play in the semifinals Wednesday against Hayfield

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. — Badger-Greenbush-Middle River boys’ basketball had been to just one state tournament in the program’s history and never came out with a win.

This year that’s all changed as the Gators head to Target Center Wednesday one week removed for a win in the quarterfinals over Deer River.

It’s an experienced group with half of the roster consisting of upper classman. That’s what’s brought them this far, however, the state tournament is a whole new beast.

Head coach Kent Christian remains confident knowing that their schedule to this point has prepared them for the moment.

“Formed a new conference this year, the north star conference, and it’s a good solid conference. A lot of equal teams,” Christian said. Playing some 2A teams like Roseau and Warroad, it’s got us ready for this type of play. They’re pretty grounded kids. I know they’re going to be excited. We have a lot of players who are NBA fans. A lot like college too but a lot of them like the NBA so I’m sure they’ll think they’re Karl-Anthony Towns.”

Gators play Hayfield Wednesday at noon.