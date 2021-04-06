Fergus Falls Boys Basketball Heading into State Tournament Semifinals With High Confidence Level

Play Waseca Thursday at 5 P.M.

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Fergus Falls boys’ basketball made a loud return to the state tournament after four years away advancing to the semifinals at Target Center by way of a buzzer beater over Annandale.

The Otters continue to build off of momentum into the month of April riding a nine-game win streak and a unbeaten record in March that included victories of 25 or more in the section 8AA tournament.

Fergus has 10 upperclassman and with that veteran leadership has developed a confidence passed through the team head coach Matt Johnson says is hard to stop.

“Our kids work really hard year round. They put in a lot of time in the off-season,” Johnson said. “We play a tough competitive schedule and over the course of the year could see a bunch of really good athletes. A bunch of really good teams, well coached teams and so at this point in the year I think our guys feel there as big as fast as strong as anybody they’ll face and they’ve bonded through some adversity and injuries.”

The Otters will play Waseca on Thursday with a 5 P.M. tip.