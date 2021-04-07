Mr. North Dakota Basketball Jesse White Commits to NDSCS

First top player in the state to commit to the school

WAHPETON, N.D. — Mr. North Dakota basketball Jesse White chooses the North Dakota State College of Science to play his college ball.

White becomes the first top player in the state to commit to the Wildcats.

The White Shield native averaged 28 points was a two-time scoring champion and won the Region 8 title this past season.

White joins Sheyenne’s second leading scorer Jah’Heem Leake in Wahpeton this fall.