Thompson’s Cadyn Schwabe, Joining Brother Calen, by Committing to NDSU Baseball

Cadyn has spent the last two years at Des Moines Community College in Iowa

THOMPSON, N.D — Former three sport athlete at Thompson, Cadyn Schwabe is coming back to the home state and committing to North Dakota State Baseball making it a family affair.

Schwabe is in his final year at Des Moines Community College following in the cleats of his brother, Calen, who also went the JUCO route in Iowa and is in his first year- wearing the Bison uniform.Both had not been teammates since Cadyn’s freshman year with the Tommies.

For their journeys to come full circle and represent the NDSU uniform together its something that’ll always be remembered.

“Going into a new program being a JUCO kid, there’s a challenge. A fitting in process but I feel comfortable with NDSU,” Schwabe said. “My brother is there. I knew a few guys there. I think it’ll be a good transition and is a good fit for me. Anytime small town North Dakota kids go and play at any level, it’s exciting to be playing past high school so we’re grateful for all our Thompson people reaching out. I am especially and it’s been good.”

Schawbe is hitting .291 in Des Moines and the Bison are 18-8 heading into their home opener this weekend.