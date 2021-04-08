Feds charge St. Cloud man tied to violent boogaloo movement

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man whom authorities describe as a self-proclaimed member of the anti-government “Boogaloo Bois” movement and had an interest in killing police is charged with illegal possession of a machine gun.

Michael Dahlager,27, of St. Cloud, was ordered to remain in custody until a detention hearing Friday.

The complaint states that Dahlager told a confidential informant he was preparing to “defend” a rally at the state Capitol on Jan. 17.

Dahlager allegedly traveled from St. Cloud to St. Paul in December 2020 to conduct surveillance at the Capitol building during a “Stop the Steal” rally.