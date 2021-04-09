Kawaguchi Wins Lowe’s Senior Class Award; Scores First AHL Goal

In debut, scored for Texas Stars

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Jordan Kawaguchi has made history for North Dakota becoming the first Fighting Hawks player to win the NCAA senior of the year award in division one men’s hockey.

It comes after the senior captain led the team to it’s first ever frozen faceoff title and it’s second consecutive Penrose Cup tallying 36 points and taking home 1st team all-NCHC honors for the second year in a row.

The British Columbia native — was the team’s leading scorer for the third straight year — becoming the first to do so since Greg Johnson three decades ago..

The 2019 NCHC forward of the year — passed up a few nhl opportunities at first — to finish off a marketing degree.

Since then, Kawaguchi’s joined the Dallas Stars’ AHL Affiliate, the Texas Stars and in his first game scored a goal and had an assist.