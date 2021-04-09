NDSU Baseball Wins Home Opener 2-0

Bison improve to 19-8 on season

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) Freshman Cade Feeney tossed a complete game shutout Friday night, as the North Dakota State baseball team beat Western Illinois 2-0 at Newman Outdoor Field. It was the first home baseball game for NDSU since May 17, 2019.

The Bison improved to 19-8 overall and 8-5 in the Summit League with the win, while Western Illinois dropped to 9-17 overall and 5-8 in league play. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

Jake Malec had a pair of hits to lead the Bison, while Peter Brookshaw, Tucker Rohde, Jack Simonsen and Calen Schwabe each had a hit. Brookshaw drove in both runs for the Bison. With a walk, senior Bennett Hostetler tied former teammate Drew Fearing’s school record of 91 career walks. Feeney improved to 4-1 on the year, as he struck out five, while allowing three hits and three walks. It was the first complete game shutout in a nine-inning game for the Bison since Blake Stockert beat Western Illinois 2-0 with a one-hitter in the Summit League Tournament May 23, 2018.

NDSU’s first run came in the third inning, as a sacrifice fly by Brookshaw brought in Simonsen. In the fifth inning, Brookshaw doubled to left center, as Malec scored the final run of the game.