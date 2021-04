Squirrels Softball Win Battle Of The Top Two In Class B. Showdown

CASSELTON, ND (KVRR) – In a battle of the top two Class B. Softball teams, top-ranked Central Cass took down No. 2 Kindred, 4-2, on Friday afternoon. The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the 2nd before the Squirrels answered with three runs in the 3rd.