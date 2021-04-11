Bison Softball Splits Sunday Double Header With USD

NDSU won the morning matchup before dropping the afternoon showdown

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota State softball team split a Summit League doubleheader with South Dakota on Sunday, April 11, winning the opener 3-1 before falling 6-5 in the series finale at Tharaldson Park.

Paige Vargas pitched a complete game win for the Bison (12-20, 7-5 Summit) allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk in the opener. Dez Cardenas hit her first collegiate home run to give the Bison a 2-0 lead in the second inning and Montana DeCamp led off the third inning with her second homer of the season.

Vargas retired 10 straight batters over the middle innings before USD got a solo home run from Courtney Wilson in the sixth to make it a 3-1 game.

South Dakota (8-29, 2-6 Summit) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second game with four first-inning singles and an infield error before NDSU starter Kara O’Byrne settled in to retire 12 of the next 14 batters.

NDSU got two runs in the third when Stephanie Soriano scored from first on a misplayed double by DeCamp and Cara Beatty squeezed in DeCamp with a bunt to make it 3-2. The Bison went ahead 5-3 in the fifth when Soriano led off with a single, Sam Koehn beat out an infield single to shortstop with two outs and Avery Wysong followed with a three-run homer.

Vargas came on in relief of O’Byrne in the sixth and the Coyotes went to work starting the inning with a single and double before Jadyn DeWitte’s ground ball scored one to make it 5-4. Skylar Arellano followed with a two-run single to put USD back ahead.

USD’s Gill Woodward pitched four innings of relief for the win allowing three runs on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Vargas took the loss allowing two earned runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout in two innings of work.

With a bye week coming up in Summit League action this week, North Dakota State is scheduled to host a three-game series against Iowa State of the Big 12 Conference. The series opener between the Bison and Cyclones is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, April 16.

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics