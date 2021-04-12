Schawbe Becoming Big Time Bat in NDSU Baseball’s Line-Up

The Thompson native is third on the team in RBI's and batting average

FARGO, N.D. — For just the fourth time in program history, North Dakota ]State baseball has put up 22 wins through the first 30 games. That mark has propelled them to first place in the Summit League through the first four conference series.

Everything is coming together for the Bison. The offense has produced a .274 batting average good for best in the conference and the pitching staff is doing the same with the top ERA at 4.41.

A player who has been part of that production at the plate is Thompson native Calen Schwabe. The center fielder has hit walk-offs in the last two series and is third on the team in RBI’s and batting average.

Manager Tod Brown says its all been about finding advantages in the junior college transfer’s at-bats.

“At the plate, he’s really matured and putting the ball in playing using his speed,” Brown said. “He’s had some really really nice games that at the bottom of the line-up, he’s getting on base then we have 1,2,3 coming up that have been swinging the bat extremely well with (Jake) Malec, (Peter) Brookshaw, (Bennett) Hostetler and (Tucker) Rohde. They’re driving him in and its because the bottom of our line-up with Calen is doing such a nice job getting on base.”

“I’ve been learning a lot of little things at the plate,” Schawbe said. “Ways to have advantages on the pitcher and just being more of a student of the game instead of going up there without a plan.”

Schwabe and the Bison continue an eight-game home stand this weekend against Oral Roberts at Newman Outdoor Field.