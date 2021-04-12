Young Minnesota activists take part in Brooklyn Center protests

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KVRR) – Some local Minnesota activists were at the scene last night where the young black man lost his life and also at the Brooklyn Center police station.

Minnesota Teen Activists was standing in the midst of the action and saying that not everyone was there for violence and rioting but fighting for what’s right. The young women took a stand to show the younger generation how important it is to protest peacefully.

From what I saw it was more peaceful it was more with the words than physical,” Aaliyah Murry said.

“We stood in solidarity together,” Emani LaBon said.

“Nobody really expected to see Brooklyn Center happen to our cities,” Gabby Hou said.

A curfew is in effect from 7:00 Monday night to 6:00 Tuesday morning for Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey and Dakota counties.

Police remain on guard in riot gear outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department building.