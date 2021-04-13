Former MSUM WR Richter Has Been “Perfect Transfer” for UND Football

The Detroit Lakes native has a touchdown and 126 yards receiving yards for the Hawks this spring

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — One of the many successful moves North Dakota football has made this season is bringing in talent from the Northern Sun at the division two level. One of those players added? Receiver Jake Richter from Minnesota State-Moorhead. The Detroit Lakes native used his final year of eligibility to play this spring at UND.

It’s been quite the journey. After leading the Dragons in receiving yards and touchdowns his junior season, Richter tore his Achilles. In order to get one final opportunity with no D-2 season, his former coach, Steve Laqua, contacted UND offensive coordinator Danny Freund and since then its been a solid marriage.

Richter has over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown playing for a program he knew was on the up and up.

“It’s been crazy. Life there is always going to be adversity and I’ve figured that. I’ve been punched in the chin and just kept my head up, Richter said. “Kept looking forward. I’m just excited for every opportunity because I know that can be taken away with the blink of an eye. I just love playing football too. That’s the thing about me. Anytime I can be out there with guys who have similar goals as me, its always a lot of fun. I love it. The guys here are awesome. The coaches are awesome. Honestly wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

“Perfect transfer. Came in with no expectations of playing time,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “Wanted to earn everything that he got and he’s done that. He’s come in. He’s worked hard. Showing he’s a big receiver. Big target.”

Now with a win over Youngstown State on Saturday, Richter gets a chance to win a share of the conference title.