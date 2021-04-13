Mostaert, Thomas Becoming Big Part of NDSU’s Defensive Line This Spring

Both lead the D-line in tackles and sacks

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota State defensive line has always had one standout lead the way. In 2018, it was Greg Menard’s 40 tackles and 9.5 sacks. In 2019, it was Derrek Tuszka’s 48 tackles and 13.5 sacks.

However, this spring the production has been lineman by committee.

Two of those heading up the committee are redshirt freshman, Eli Mostaert, and grad transfer from Minnesota State-Mankato Brayden Thomas. The duo has combined for 41 tackles, 7.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Three of those sacks and 11 of those tackles came in the Bison’s latest win over Northern Iowa.

Both contribute their play as of late to getting more and more reps.

“Just coming in here and getting in a routine. Getting all the communication stuff down,” Thomas said. “Once you become comfortable with all that. Singles and stuff, there’s less thinking. You can just do your job, do your technique and play hard. I think playing fast and playing confident is going to be the biggest thing for me going forward. Being able to do that. The last couple weeks has made it a lot easier in that aspect.”

“It proves that I can compete at this level and I think as the season goes on, I have to keep getting better and better,” Mostaert said. “It’s just been the older guys helping me develop and me getting into the playbook and being able to read the opponents offense.”

Thomas, who is a Bismarck native and Mostaert who only suited up for two games last season play in their first Dakota marker game on Saturday.