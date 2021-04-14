Noland’s Play at Quarterback Reaching High for NDSU Entering Regular Season Finale

Had no turnovers in last game against Northern Iowa

FARGO, N.D. — An automatic bid into the FCS playoffs and keeping the Dakota Marker in Fargo is what’s at stake for North Dakota State football on Saturday against South Dakota State.

In order for that to happen, the improved play of QB1 needs to continue.

Zeb Noland had no turnovers for the first time since week one. In the previous four games combined, Noland threw five interceptions including two in his previous start against North Dakota.

The Bison have produced the second worst passing offense in the Valley and with the Iowa State transfer putting up his best passing totals of the season against Northern Iowa the time is now to take advantage.

The key to limiting those turnovers and putting up better numbers has been by gaining more confidence.

“Just having to slow it down and not force it every single play because it’s not going to happen that way. It doesn’t happen that way for anybody,” Noland said. “Managing the game. Managing when the ball is in our hands. Whether it’s the quarterback- center exchange or the quarterback-running back exchange. Passing the ball, it’s all critical. It’s how were going to win the valley by keeping the ball in our hands.”

“He hadn’t played in a football game since 2017-2018,” head coach Matt Entz said. “Its taken him some time to get back on the seat and feel comfortable about what he’s doing and to have complete comfort with the offense were trying to run.”

Beating SDSU would make it ten consecutive Valley football titles for the Bison.