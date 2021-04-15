Fargo entrepreneur honors his family with Uncle Charlie’s Gourmet Snacks

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A small black-owned business is taking snacking to a whole new level with unique gourmet flavors on a classic Midwestern treat.

“Everyone and every bag gets their own personal slice of heaven that no one else can get to,” Uncle Charlie’s Gourmet Snacks Owner Clayton Cottman said.

Uncle Charlie’s has a variety of flavors including a fan favorite banana split.

“People have definitely gravitated towards the banana split and because of that it is now my favorite as well,” said the founder.

A Washington, DC native, Clayton Cottman made his way to Fargo on a different path not related to the snack industry, but was able to create a successful business model to showcase his culinary arts background.

“Here in Fargo I have found a canvas if you will to sort of bring that creativity to the public,” said Cottman.

The name of the business, Uncle Charlie’s Gourmet Snacks, is his way of paying homage to his family’s ancestry of his great uncle and aunt. He explains his aunt would only make a special dessert for his uncle and he wanted people to have their own personal treat.

“Uncle Charlie’s Gourmet Snacks the idea is that you know you have your own Charlie Chow you got to get your own bag,” Cottman said.

The product line includes different varieties of the tasty pasties and are gluten free.

“We have three products: The Charlie Chow, our crumbles and chocolate bars,” Cottman said.

With being a black entrepreneur, Cottman says that he prepared for it confident that he is ready for the next steps, and that the sky’s the limit.

“I am here to be legendary I feel like I am in the right place at the right time doing the right thing,” Cottman said.

The snacks are sold in local stores such as Unglued Market, West Acres Mall and the North Dakota State University bookstore and also on their website. Soon to be in all regional grocery stores including Hornbacher’s and Cash Wise.

Click here to order Uncle Charlie’s Gourmet Snacks.