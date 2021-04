Moorhead Lax Takes Season Opener

The Spuds defeated Saint Cloud 9-4 on Thursday evening in their season opener

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – In their first game in two years, the Moorhead Spuds Boys Lacrosse team defeated Saint Cloud, 9-4.

Pucker Buckner, one of the two senior captains capping off the scoring in the final period.

They hit the road on Saturday to face Brainerd.