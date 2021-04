First Spring Battle Of West Fargo Goes To Packers

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – West Fargo softball defeated Sheyenne, 6-2, in the first of a double header on Friday. The Packers broke a 2-2 tie in the 7th with back to back home runs.