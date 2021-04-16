Moorhead Boys Lax Locked And Loaded For Season Two

After last year's canceled season, the Spuds are ready to storm the field

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – It had been a high school sport in Minnesota for 20 years but not in Moorhead. That was until two years ago. A year later, the Spuds ran on to Jim Gotta Stadium for the first time.

They’d finish the year at (5-6). After COVID-19 canceled everything last year, they’re back for the second season they’ve been itching for.

“It’s definitely been a long time and it’s refreshing and invigorating,” said head coach Andrew Law. “It felt like a privaledge to play again.”

Andrew Law’s squad brings back five seniors, who have some anticipation built up after last year’s void.

“You know it’s awesome, said senior Carson Durand. “I feel bad for all those seniors who couldn’t get out last year. I feels really good to be back and play the game we love. We lost a lot of guys, we had a lot of injuries our first year, so kind of just improving and seeing that growth especially in Moorhead Lacrosse.”

The Spuds got off to the start they wanted on Thursday with a 9-4 with over Saint Cloud. It was the first step in living up to a season they have high hopes for.

“I expect the same and more from this squad,” Law said. “We’ve got a lot of seniors, a lot of juniors, big body and a good roster on the varsity side so I’m hoping we can outperform.