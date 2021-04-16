Police looking for suspicious vehicle in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (KVRR) – Police in Breckenridge, Minn. are asking for help in locating the driver of a vehicle that may have been following a child who was walking to school.

Police say a parent reported that a silver station wagon was allegedly following their child as the child was walking to the elementary school on 9th Street North.

After the parent picked up the child, the vehicle followed them to the Blazer Express gas station and pulled into the parking lot. When the parent and child left, the suspicious vehicle left in a different direction.

Police say if you recognize the vehicle or have any information, to contact the Breckenridge Police Department at (218) 643-5506.