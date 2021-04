NDSU Baseball Splits Double Header With Oral Roberts

The Bison won the first game then dropped the second one

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – North Dakota State Baseball split a Saturday double header with Oral Roberts, winning the first game, 14-11, before dropping the second, 18-2.

The Bison sit at (23-10) heading into their final game of the series against the Golden Eagles tomorrow afternoon.