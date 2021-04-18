Fargo North students launch mental health group

North High School seniors coming together to address an important issue

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Some high school students are taking small steps that will lead to new levels of acceptance and mental wellness for teens like them.

“It’s 2021; it’s time we start normalization talking about mental health,” a senior said.

A group of North High School students are speaking up about mental health and letting other teens know they don’t need to be ashamed if they are having issues.

“I personally, I struggled with my mental health and that’s something I’m not ashamed of talking about,” Faith Schatzke said.

Schatzke and other students are taking the initiative and opening up the conversation about mental health.

They are forming a student club called “Mental Health Matters.”

“The goal of this club is to bring more awareness to mental health and to create a safe and comfortable environment in our school to talk about it,” Schatzke mentioned.

Students are hoping to end the stigma behind mental health and make it normal to talk about.

“Like everyone has mental health but not everyone struggles with it,” Lainy Latunsky said.

The club’s slogan is “the stigma stops when the conversion starts” and is looking to break the ice about mental health to help others.

“I’ve lost people in my life and also I’ve seen a lot of my friends struggling especially with COVID-19 so if I could help just one person, I know I am doing something,” Kasen Sanders said.

The pandemic triggered a lot of students to struggle mentally with their feelings, being isolated from their friends and teachers and not being able to do their regular school day routine.

“For the students at Fargo North to know that they are not alone in struggling with this,” Brooke Swanson added.

“Whether you struggle with it or not, it could be helping your family with coping skills or for yourself,” Bergen Lindahl stated.

“We’re able to change somebody’s life. If we are able to help someone’s life turn around and make a difference, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Cece Marcuson said.

The students say that the club is so important to them personally and want to give hope to others that are struggling to stay strong.

“We want to stop the stigma behind it and normalize mental health,” Schatzke said.

Students at North or any other school wishing to get involved or learn more can contact the students.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevent Lifeline at 800.273.8255.