NDSU And UND Football Playoff Paths Set

The Bison and Fighting Hawks received at-large bids into the 16-team FCS Playoff field on Sunday

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – A season of twists and turns with so much uncertainty raised questions about how NDSU And UND’s playoff chances and standing would be effected. Now, we have answers with the unveiling of the FCS bracket.

The Bison received one of six at-large bids from the committee and will host Eastern Washington on Saturday at 2:30pm (the same program that NDSU took down two years ago in the championship game). It’ll be their second meeting in Fargo and fourth overall. Season ticket holders will have to put their requests in by 4pm tomorrow afternoon. For the Bison, it’s now 11th straight trips to the tournament, the longest streak in the conference.

They aren’t the only team from the Missouri Valley that will live to see another day. The Fighting Hawks are in with an at-large bid, too, after a (4-1) inaugural season in the Missouri Valley. They’ll host Missouri State on Saturday for a trip to the quarterfinals. The last time these two met, UND shut them out 34-0 at home. The Bears won the only other head-to-head matchup. Season ticket holders have to put in their requests by noon on Tuesday. Both games are allowed 25% capacity.

NDSU would play the winner of Monmouth and 2-seed Sam Houston while UND would play the winner of VMI and number 3 James Madison. If they win, those games will be next weekend. Hero Sports FCS’ Sam Herder believes the path for both are intriguing.

“UND we know plays well at home so I think they will get a first round win,” he said. “After that, going to James Madison is going to be a really tough task. They probably have the toughest potential quarterfinal matchup and than with NDSU, I think the game against Eastern Washington probably will be like a 55% NDSU win. I don’t think it’s quite a 50-50 game. I do think it’ll be very competitive.”

Together, they’re two of four to receive at-large bids from the conference.