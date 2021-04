Moorhead Lacrosse’s Alderson Wins High School Play of the Week

Alderson scored the first goal of the Spuds season

MOORHEAD, Minn — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter Play of the Week goes to Moorhead boys lacrosse and Caleb Alderson.

Alderson showed off all the moves scoring the Spuds first goal of the season in a 9-4 over St. Cloud Tech.

Congrats to Alderson and the Spuds for taking home the win.