UND Football Heading into Playoffs with Different Mindset

0-2 in previous postseason appearances

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — In its third FCS Playoff appearance North Dakota football will host Missouri State at the Alerus Center, an opponent only seen three times before and most recently in 2017 winning at home 34-0.

However, the Fighting Hawks haven’t found too much success once getting to the postseason. In 2019, UND was held to six points and 44 rushing yards in a loss to Nicholls State then in 2016 lost to Richmond on a last second field goal.

Coming off clinching a share of the conference title in their first season along with having the number two offense, the Hawks will tell you they’ve learned from their mistakes of old.

“Better mindset. You always want to learn from your experiences,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “We have to go into this game with much more attitude of being hungry to advance. Really having to be the most physical team on the field. We addressed that. We have to learn from the past and this is a different football team.”

“Just being more prepared. Taking it more seriously,” senior safety Evan Holm said. “We were just thinking ahead once we got to the playoffs on who we were playing next. Taking it as we go. Missouri state, that’s all we need to think about.”

“That 2019 season, I wouldn’t say we were mentally drained, it was just more exhausting with the new year and the new coaching staff,” senior offensive lineman Connor Tobin said. “This year, were just more prepared and ready to go.”

The Hawks were suppose to play the Bears on April 3rd before it was called off due to COVID.