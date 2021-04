Moorhead Girls’ Lacrosse Improves to 3-0; Gets First Home Win

Beat Sartell-Sauk Rapids 14-3

MOORHEAD, Minn. — After starting the season with two road wins, Moorhead Girls’ Lacrosse won their first at home.

The Spuds beat Sartell/Sauk Rapids 14-3 remaining undefeated on the season.

The team is back on in action on Saturday.