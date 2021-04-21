Chauvin held in maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX9) – The Minnesota Department of Corrections released a new mugshot of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after he was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd and booked into the Oak Park Heights maximum security prison.

Chauvin is being held at the prison as he awaits sentencing on murder and manslaughter convictions.

A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin has been separated from other inmates for his own safety.

He is expected to be formally sentenced in about 8 weeks.