Question Left Unanswered for Who Starts at QB for NDSU Saturday

Coach Entz said it'll be decided on Game-day

FARGO, N.D. — One of the many questions left to answer come Saturday’s opening round playoff game for North Dakota State football is who’s starting at quarterback.

Head coach Matt Entz says that won’t be decided until game-day, however one option has provided better results than the other.

Zeb Noland has been the starter all seven games this spring and was pulled last week after the first series. Cam Miller came in and led two 75 plus yard drives finding the end zone on rushing touchdowns.

Playing in six of the seven games, the true freshman has three touchdowns racking up over 200 yards passing and over 100 rushing with just one turnover.

Noland continues to struggle having more turnovers with six than touchdowns with five.

Whether Miller gets the nod or not he’ll embrace whatever role is played.

“I’m going to be ready to go when my name is called. Both of us are going to be ready to go but I think it could be good we don’t know who the starter is so we can both do our thing this week and battle it out,” Miller said. “I like it because then you don’t have to think about it a lot. You just have to go out and play. There have been weeks where I’ve known I’ll have one or two series. As long as win, that’s all that matters.”

“It’s similar to having try there last year. Knowing that Cam can take off any second and go make a play,” offensive lineman Cordell Volson said. “Just knowing you may be 5-6 seconds into your pass protection but you don’t know where Cam is whether he is scrambling or working hard to create something.”

It would be the first start for Miller or Noland in the postseason.