Central Cass Softball’s 14-Run First Too Much for Northern Cass

Squirrels beat Jaguars 24-2

CASSELTON, N.D — Central Cass softball stays undefeated on the season with a 24-2 win over Northern Cass.

The Squirrels jumped out to a 14-run lead in the first and never looked back not giving up a run until the third.