FCS Playoffs Preview: Hero Sports/MGM Beat Writer Sam Herder

FARGO, N.D. — On the eve of the FCS Playoffs, Hero Sports and MGM Bet beat writer Sam Herder joined KVRR Sport’s Nick Couzin to discuss the Missouri Valley having five teams in the field and what to expect for both NDSU and UND in their opening round match-ups.