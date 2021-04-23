Saint John’s Interest In Yaggie As Dual Athlete Drew Him In

The senior out of Breckenridge High had a few athletic offers including NDSU Football before committing to Saint John's University

BRECKENRIDGE, MINN (KVRR) – Breckenridge High tri-sport athlete Cooper Yaggie has committed to Saint John’s University for football and baseball. The senior played quarterback and strong safety for the Cowboys this past fall helping lead them to the Class 6A championship while taking home district and section honors. He add a few athletic offers including a football one from NDSU but the johnnies offered him something that was tough to turn down.

“In the end, I think Saint John’s just gave me the best opportunity to do what I can do,” Yaggie said. “They’re winners. That’s kind of what they’ve always done. The coaches are great and push their players to be the best they can. Coming from a small town going there, it’s just going to be good cause I’ll get a chance to play early, play a couple of sports like I always have.”