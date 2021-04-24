NDSU advanced to the second round of playoffs

The Bison played their last home game of the season as they prepare to travel on the road.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The running backs came in the clutch for North Dakota State advancing to the second round of the FCS playoffs over Eastern Washington with a 42-20 win.

Jalen Bussey and Dom Gonnella combined had 306 rushing yards along with Gonnella having 2 TDS.

Both running backs had career high games in rushing.

Freshman Gonnella also got his first career touchdown in the second half.

Head coach Matt Entz said the team overcame the slow start to come back from being down by 14.

“We are a Run First program. So it was good to see Jaylen Bussey back been hampered by a ankle lately. He looked pretty good today didn’t he? He ended up with over 100 years rushing 11 yards to carry that’s a positive day but it all starts upfront with our tight ends and our rams the offensive line,” said Entz.

“The line did a great job today and the receivers as well blocking and ill say through out the week I’ve been practicing a lot vision and not necessarily running as a freshman just tunnel vision kinds just relaxing and run kind of how I know how to run and just release and play more loose so ill say that helped out a lot today,” said Gonnella.

QB Cam Miller had his first career start and passing touchdown while staying on his feet with no sacks.

The defense did a great job with 5 sacks and no points in the second half. NDSU will face the No. 2 seed Sam Houston state on the road next weekend.