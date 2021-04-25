Zeb Noland Won’t Return To NDSU In The Fall

The senior QB will take a coaching opportunity at a Power 5 school

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – After Saturday’s first round FCS Playoff win, head coach Matt Entz announced that quarterback Zeb Noland won’t be returning in the fall because of a power 5 coaching opportunity that has presented itself.

The senior saw a fair amount of a time on the field through the six regular season games before Cam Miller took his place after the first possession against Eastern Washington. Noland completed just under half of his passes this year, tossing five touchdowns and six interceptions and running for a score. The Georgia native transferred to NDSU from Iowa State last year, where he played three seasons for the Cyclones. Entz is thankful for Noland’s decision to join to Herd and for the work he’s put in.

“We appreciate everything he’s done for us,” Entz said. “When a guy comes in from a Power 5 who’s played, started, and for the buy-in we’ve gotten from Zeb over the last two years. I could never have asked what we’ve gotten from him. You would think he’s been here all five years. He’s got a degree. He’s got great experience and he’s got some of the best friends that he’ll ever have for the rest of his life. We owe a lot to him as Bisons.”

He has one year of eligibility left.