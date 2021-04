Moorhead’s Kurpuis Wins High School Play of the Week

Goal against Sartell-Sauk Rapids took home 60 percent of the votes

MOORHEAD, Minn — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week goes to Moorhead girls lacrosse and Abby Kurpuis.

Kurpuis scored a big time in a 13-4 win over Sartell-Sauk Rapids in the Spuds first home match of the season.

Congrats to Kurpuis and the Spuds for taking home the win.