UND Football Looking to Prove Themselves on the Road

Fighting Hawks have won just two games away from the Alerus Center the last two seasonS

GRAND FORKS, N.D — Getting to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs is the furthest North Dakota football has ever gone and while that’s something the team is proud of a tougher challenge lies ahead: winning away from the Alerus Center.

Over the last three seasons, the Fighting Hawks are 13-2 at home including the last 10 in a row. When it comes to taking the show on the road, UND has just a 5-9 record with just two wins in the last two seasons.

Having James Madison as their next opponent, who has been ranked number one all spring, the Hawks have to be in the right frame of mind to come out with a win.

“We have to really work hard mentally and then emotionally were going to have to be ready 6:00 eastern time on Sunday evening,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “That’s really what we have to do. If you really stay in the moment, you give yourself the best chance to be successful.”

“The playoffs are coaches have been talking about it how it has really big momentum swings and if you can get some of that to start the game and hold on to it, you’ll have a good chance of winning,” linebacker Jaxson Turner said.

It’s something we really want to do and really just have to focus on ourselves,” quarterback Tommy Schuster said. “We need to block out the fact were not playing at the Alerus, which helps a lot with the home field but just trying to stick with what we do not end up doing anything crazy.”

This will be the first ever match-up between UND and JMU, who are the 2019 national runners up.