NDSU Football Going Up Against Improved Sam Houston Defense

BearKats have held teams under 100 yards rushing in 15 of the last 19 games

FARGO, N.D. — On the field, NDSU is tasked with stopping Sam Houston, a team with a perfect 7-0 record. Their offense is known for putting up scores. In three of their wins the BearKats combined for 175 points and on defense they’re holding opponents to under 100 yards rushing in 15 of the last 19 games.

The defensive line has come a long way since giving up 642 yards to the Bison offense in their last meeting back in 2017. The group has already eclipsed the 30 sack mark.

In order for the Herd to have the same success of old, head coach Matt Entz says the battle needs to be won at the point of attack.

“They’re very active upfront. They’ve improved since the last time we played them back in 2017 which is going to have to be one of our areas of strength or the ones that we’d like to consider or the rams or our crew chiefs against their area of strength.”

“They have a bigger line with a few 300 pound guys. If we do our job and go back to the rules and principles of staying low and staying aggressive, getting after them early then we should have no problem up front.”

“They like to flow to the ball pretty quickly. We’ve got our work cut out for us this week but we know if we do what we do and everything right at 100 miles per hour, we’ll run the ball just like we did last week and be efficient.”

Bussey and the bison backs — are coming off a game last week — rushing for 422 yards..