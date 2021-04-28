Radunz Expected to Be 14th NDSU Offensive Lineman Drafted into NFL

The former Bison is a projected second round pick

FARGO, N.D. — When it comes to the NFL Draft North Dakota State has experienced 40 players hear their names called to the next level. Since becoming a division one program, there has been nine selected.

Three more are expected to be added to that list this weekend.

One of those is right tackle Dillon Radunz, who has the opportunity to be the 14th offensive lineman drafted from NDSU, the most of any position group.

When it comes to the process of NFL teams choosing FCS players, head coach Matt Entz says the biggest question he was asked most from teams is the competition level and his answer for Radunz and why he should be picked was an easy one.

“You have to remember who we play with. Its at practice that matters,” Entz said. “He went up against a drafted d-end (Derrek Tuszka). He went up against Marquis Bridges at corner. He went against James Hendricks, one of the best safeties to every play here. Jabril Cox. He had a draftable left tackle next to him. Other lineman on our football team that will have opportunities and so that’s the thing a lot of people don’t realize. The talent pool we’ve tried to assemble here at NDSU and we’ll continue to do that.”

Radunz is a projected second round pick by pro football focus.

Radunz along with quarterback Trey Lance and linebacker Jabril Cox will join nine other former NDSU players in the league. Radunz would be the fourth offensive lineman along with Joe Haeg, Zack Johnson and Billy Turner.

Lance would be the third QB joining Carson Wentz and Easton Stick. Cox should be the third backer joining Chris Board and Kyle Emanuel.