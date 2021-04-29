Sanford Health to offer free skin cancer screenings

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Free skin cancer screenings are being offered at Sanford Dermatology & Laser Clinic in Fargo on Monday May 3.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Health officials will be looking for signs of melanoma as part of Melanoma Monday.

The free event will be from 2:30 to 7:00 p.m. by appointment only.

“Being aware of it helps us diagnose you faster. The faster we diagnose melanoma, the better the prognosis is. If you don’t know that it exists and then you don’t even look for it. So that’s why it’s so important to create awareness in the community and that’s why this day was created for,” Sanford Health Dermatologist Dr. Tania Gonzalez Santiago said.

Grand Forks will also be offering the free screenings on May 11th.

To schedule a free appointment call 701-234-8860.