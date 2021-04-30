JMU Heads Into Quarterfinal Against UND With Top Offense In CAA

The Dukes and Fighting Hawks will square off for the first time in history on Sunday evening

HARRISONBURG, VA (KVRR) – North Dakota visits top seed James Madison for the first time ever. The Dukes head into Sunday with just under 250 rushing yards a game, the most in the Colonial Athletic Association. A big a reason: Senior Jawon Hamilton. Just last week, the running back ran for 171 yards and a touchdown against VMI which included a 99-yard run from scrimmage. It’s the longest in FCS history. 2nd year head coach Curt Cignetti wasn’t sure how effective he’d be coming back from a few injuries but now those doubts are distant memory.

“Since then, he’s out there every day. He’s got really good speed, great work habits,” Cignetti said. “He’s a great team guy. He leads by example. He’s broken a number of really long runs for us, too, caught the ball also. And then we bring Percy in. Just to have two guys like that, we’re very blessed.”

The Fighting Hawks have allowed 124 rushing yards per game this season.