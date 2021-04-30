NDSU/SHSU Could Be Defined By A Battle At The Line

The Bison's strong running game will meet a Bearkats squad that is first in defending against the ground attack

HUNTSVILLE, TX (KVRR) – You could expect Sunday’s early FCS quarterfinal matchup to be a battle in the trenches. NDUS has run for 100 yards or more all but once this season. But Sam Houston state has a defense that might not make it so easy.

They’ve held fifteen of their last nineteen opponents to under 100 rushing yards and only gave up one more than that to Monmouth last week. Along with the Bison and Jacksonville State, the Kats are the only other team to score at least two defensive touchdowns this season. They’re allowing just over 17 points a game, 59 rush yards a game, and 15 total touchdowns, all the best in the southland conference. They know the bison bring a strong running game to town and are preparing for such.

“We know that those guys are great at running the ball and we know they’re great a play action but I just know that we’re going to have a great week of preparation this week and I just know we’re going to do a good job Sunday,” said senior defensive back Jaylen Thomas.

“It’s almost like going up against a triple-option offense, in that what they do is unique. We don’t see that in our league. It’s the kind of players they get. Every single offensive lineman they have would be all conference in our league and any other league in FCS,” said head coach KC Keeler.