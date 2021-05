Teenager seriously hurt in rollover near Ellendale

ELLENDALE, N.D. (KVRR) – A 17-year-old boy is seriously hurt after rolling his vehicle near Ellendale, North Dakota.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, he was driving south on 89th Avenue Southeast Saturday morning when he lost control on the gravel roadway and overcorrected.

His vehicle entered a ditch and came to a rest before he was transported to Sanford Hospital in Aberdeen.

The crash remains under investigation.