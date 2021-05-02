Entz Confident In Cam Miller Heading Into The Fall

The true freshman three a pair of interceptions in the Bison's FCS Quarterfinal defeat at Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, TX (KVRR) – It’s not often the Bison are away from the Fargodome for a playoff game. The last time they didn’t host a game leading up to Frisco was back in 2016. Just as was the case then, they fell this time.

The Bison turned the ball over three times against Sam Houston, two of which were interceptions by Cam Miller. The true freshman entered the game with just one pick, which came in the regular season finale against South Dakota State. After throwing for a pair of touchdowns and running for one last native last week, the Iowa native couldn’t muster any against the top defense in the Southland Conference. Still, being thrown into mix as a true freshman, Matt Entz was impressed with him.

“He didn’t have the luxury of playing behind Trey Lance all year or anyone else,” said Entz. “He needed to learn, he did a great job, he was in the office everyday, spent a large amount of time for a young guy, created his own process, created his own manner in which he was going to prepare.”

“It was pretty unique,” said Miller. “It was different, especially for me. I really didn’t think I’d get a lot of playing time and I felt like I was ready when my opportunity came.”

The Herd have a little time off before regrouping for summer camp.