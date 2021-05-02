NDSU Softball Splits Sunday Pair With UND

The Bison dropped the first game before taking the afternoon affair

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota State softball team handled North Dakota, 8-0, in the second game of a Sunday doubleheader, capping the Summit League home schedule for the 2021 season.

The Bison will play four games at South Dakota State on May 7-8 before the Summit League Tournament returns to Tharaldson Park on the NDSU campus May 12-15.

UND won Game 1 of the doubleheader on Sunday, 1-0. Lainey Lyle pitched all seven innings for the Bison and allowed one unearned run in the second inning. North Dakota pitcher Adrianna Dilal shut out the Bison, allowing only four hits in the game.

Game 2 was scoreless entering the bottom of the fourth inning before NDSU scored three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth, and three in the sixth to run-rule the Fighting Hawks, 8-0.

A trio of seniors led the offensive barrage for the Bison, with Madyson Camacho going 3-for-4 at the plate and Montana DeCamp and Cara Beatty both finishing 2-for-3.

DeCamp opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth, singling up the middle to drive in Camacho. Beatty added a two-run single later in the inning, scoring DeCamp and Avery Wysong to go ahead 3-0.

Paige Vargas pitched a complete game shutout for the Bison, tallying five strikeouts and scattering three hits.

NDSU owns a record of 11-8 in conference play and 16-24 overall, sitting second in the Summit League standings.

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics